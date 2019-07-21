Thanks to MrEddyG for sending us results for the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings in Windsor.

* Impact will return to Windsor on October 25 and 26.

* Moose defeated Stone Rockwell. Post-match, Moose told Don Callis and Impact management that he's "Mr. Impact" and deserved to be the world champion. He kicked Rockwell and said this is what Impact management gets. Fallah Bahh appeared onstage. He challenged Bahh to a match and Bahh accepted.

* Fallah Bahh defeated Moose

* Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ. Post-match, Alisha came down to stop Eddie. He said to her, "Do you like him?" Eddie left with Alisha & Ace in the ring, but she didn't check on Ace.

* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jessicka Havok (Impact Knockouts Championship) ends in a no contest when Su Yung interfered and went after Havok.

* Nick Madison defeated Stone Rockwell via disqualification after Rhyno got into the ring and gored Madison and then Rockwell. Rhyno gets a mic and calls out Elgin. Elgin arrives and says he doesn't understand why Rhyno picked a fight with him. Everyone that's went up against Elgin has ended up in a hospital. Rhyno said if Elgin won't come to him, he'll get Elgin. They fought outside before referees and other officials pulled them apart.

* Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan defeated Jordynne Grace and "Bubble Gum Princess" Alexia Nicole. Post-match, Grace and Nicole beat up Rayne, lights go out, and Rosemary shows up to help clear out Grace and Nicole.

* Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and RVD defeated The Rascalz

* The Deaners (Cody and Cousin Jake) defeated The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Raj Singh) with Gamma Singh

* Moose defeated Fallah Bahh

* Rhyno defeated Joe Singh (Xplosion Match)

* The North (c) defeated LAX (Daga and Ortiz with Konnan) (Impact World Tag Team Championship). Post-match, LAX salute the crowd afterwards with Ortiz pointing to Daga as the crowd was chanting "LAX!"

* Jake Crist (c) defeated Aiden Prince (X Division Championship)

* Tommy Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan and Dave Crist

