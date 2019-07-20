Ring of Honor's Manhattan Mayhem was tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Briscoes defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny to win the ROH Tag Team titles in the main event.

Below are the full results of tonight's show:

* Dragon Lee defeated Jonathan Gresham.

* The Bouncers defeated Coast 2 Coast and Soldiers of Savagery.

* Rush defeated TK O'Ryan.

* Matt Taven (c) defeated Kenny King and Jay Lethal. The title match was turned into a Three-Way Match at the beginning of the show after Kenny King came out and demanded a title shot. Taven said he's beaten Williams, Cobb, PCO, and the list goes on and he's happy to add him because there's only one K-I-N-G and it's Matt Taven.

* Lifeblood defeated Villain Enterprises.

* The Briscoes defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (c) (New York Street Fight Match)



Ring of Honor's next event is Mass Hysteria and it will be tomorrow at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. The card includes:

* Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor (c) (ROH World Television Championship Match)

* Rush vs. Dalton Castle (Grudge Match)

* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises (c) (ROH World Six-Man Championship Match)

* PJ Black vs. Silas Young

* Kenny King vs. Dragon Lee

* The Kingdom vs. Alex Shelly, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham.