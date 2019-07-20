Thanks to Dei Owens for results on yesterday's NXT UK TV Tapings from Plymouth, England.

* Saxon Huxley defeated Josh Morrell (Dark Match)

* NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Sid Scala talks TakeOver. Imperium interrupted and led to a brawl when Tyler Bate came out. It was announced WALTER will defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Bate at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on August 31.

* Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley. Post-match, Gallus cut promo about wanting the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

* Rhea Ripley defeated Dani Luna

* Alexander Wolfe defeated Jordan Devlin

* Noam Dar defeated Ashton Smith. Post-match, Dar said he'll be at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake came out to the ring. Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) were out next and wanted a Tag Team Title shot at TakeOver, but then Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews said they wanted a shot as well. Zack Gibson and James Drake said they and Gallus have earned their spots and Webster and Andrews would have to earn theirs still.

* Jazzy Gabert and Jinny defeated Xia Brookside and Piper Niven. Post-match, Rhea Ripley brawled with Niven, which led to Brookside losing after being left alone. Post-match, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made an appearance and attacked Brookside.

* Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey ended in a double count-out.

* William Regal appeared and thanked the fans.

* Travis Banks defeated Kenny Williams. Noam Dar was on commentary and had a staredown with Banks after.

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Kassius Ohno defeated Ilja Dragunov

* Matt Riddle and NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Joseph Conners and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake (Dark Match)