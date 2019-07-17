Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas. Ruas is the former Adrian Jaoude. Really fun shoot-style fight. Ruas with a takedown and Riddle fights from the ground with elbows. Riddle hits a huge knee and starts hammering away with punches, and the referee calls for the bell. After the match, a masked man runs in and attacks Riddle. He unmasks and it's Killian Dain. Dain beats Riddle all over the ringside area and does a running senton to Riddle on the stage that sends Riddle through the stage

* Kushida defeated Apollo Crews. Hero's welcome home for Apollo. Great match. Apollo with the delayed vertical suplex for a one count. Kushida fights back. Apollo with an overhead belly to belly. Kushida with a tornado DDT for 2. Apollo with the standing moonsault. Kushida hits a hurricanrana that Apollo turns into a pin for 2. Kushida and Apollo come off the top rope and Kushida has an arm bar when they land. Apollo tries for a one arm powerbomb, but Kushida turns it into the Hoverboard Lock for the win. They shake hands after the match

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis. Dexter is Sam Shaw, Bronson is Jonah Rock. Lumis takes control early. Reed with a slam to regain control. Lumis with a kipup and a legdrop for 2. Lumis misses a top rope senton. Reed hits a top rope splash for the win

* NXT Champion Adam Cole out for a promo. Cole says he's been out on the BayBay World Tour while his boys have been holding it down here at NXT. He says he's going to be a fighting champion and he's going to defend his belt tonight against this man — he pitches to the video of Johnny Gargano putting the championship on his friends in Cleveland. Adam introduces Twan Tucker. Cole says it's just the two of them for this opportunity. Tucker says that's too bad, because he didn't come alone. Johnny Gargano comes out and he and Cole brawl all over the building and in the crowd, ending with Johnny diving off the stage onto Adam