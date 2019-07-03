Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Mia Yim defeated Aliyah with Vanessa Borne. Aliyah pie faces her, but Mia gets up and knocks her down. Mia goes for a cannonball but Vanessa pulls Aliyah out of the ring. Aliyah with an enziguri for 2. Mia gets the win

* Kushida defeated Scott Parker. Parker is one half of 3.0. Kushida with good technical work to start. Parker hits a dropkick and takes control. Kushida fights back and gets the Hoverboard Lock for the win

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Scott is Shane Strickland, Grimes is Trevor Lee. Good match. Grimes in control early. Swerve fights back. Hits the rolling cutter for 2. Swerve with a Sasuke Special. Grimes hits a running double stomp for the win

* Bianca Belair defeated Priscilla Zuniga. Zuniga is Diamanté from LAX. Bianca just dominates and hits her Belair Driver for the win

* Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Breeze. Good back and forth to start. Tyler tells the ref not to touch him trying to get him out of the corner, which opens the door for Roddy to take control. Roddy hits a brutal backbreaker on the edge of the ring steps, then on the guard rail. Tyler with a backbreaker. Roddy hits a superplex for 2. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish eventually run out, Breeze fights the off but Roddy hits End of Heartache for the win