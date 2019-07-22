FITE.TV has announced their $39.99 streaming package for the Starrcast III convention, which takes place during AEW's All Out weekend from August 29 - August 31 from the Hyatt Regency near Chicago, IL.

Below is an updated look at the streaming line-up for Starrcast III:

Thursday, August 29

* 7pm to 8pm - All Out press conference and weigh-ins

* 8:30pm to 10pm - Tony Schiavone hosts "From Undesirable To UNDENIABLE" Q&A and discussion with Cody Rhodes

Friday, August 30

* 10am to 11:30am - Dean Malenko live discussion on the stage

* 12pm to 1:30pm - The Women of AEW live discussion on the stage

* 2pm to 3:30pm - Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling live podcast

* 4pm to 5:30pm - MJF hosts Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous

* 8pm to 9:30pm - Jon Moxley live discussion on the stage

* 10pm to 11:30pm - Joey Ryan hosts Cock of the Talk

Saturday, August 31

* 10am to 11:30am - Mick Foley hosts Tales of a Hardcore Legend

* 12pm to 1:30pm - CM Punk's "Best In the World" live interview and discussion on the stage