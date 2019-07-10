- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw a local enhancement talent lose to Jack Gallagher. This was Northeast indie wrestler JP Grayson, who was billed as Devin Justin. Grayson also worked Monday's RAW episode, teaming with indie wrestler Justin Corino for the squash loss to The Viking Raiders. Above is video from last night's 205 Live match.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter after this week's WWE SmackDown to praise Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler for their main event match.

"Give me more of @HEELZiggler vs @WWERomanReigns.. I'm diggin' the MAGIC they're making," Matt wrote.

Give me more of @HEELZiggler vs @WWERomanReigns.. I'm diggin' the MAGIC they're making. #SDLive — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2019

- Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins attended the 2019 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Stephanie presented the League Humanitarian Leadership Award to NHL and Commissioner Gary Bettman. Below are a few photos and clips from the event, along with comments from Stephanie:

.@ESPN's #SportsHumanitarian Awards celebrating sport & its positive impact on society was a great start to the next few days in LA! I was so proud to be there w/ @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE to present the League Humanitarian Leadership Award to @NHL & Commissioner Gary Bettman! pic.twitter.com/TtLmxNU5f6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019