- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw a local enhancement talent lose to Jack Gallagher. This was Northeast indie wrestler JP Grayson, who was billed as Devin Justin. Grayson also worked Monday's RAW episode, teaming with indie wrestler Justin Corino for the squash loss to The Viking Raiders. Above is video from last night's 205 Live match.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter after this week's WWE SmackDown to praise Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler for their main event match.

"Give me more of @HEELZiggler vs @WWERomanReigns.. I'm diggin' the MAGIC they're making," Matt wrote.

Below is Matt's full tweet:


- Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins attended the 2019 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Stephanie presented the League Humanitarian Leadership Award to NHL and Commissioner Gary Bettman.