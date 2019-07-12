- Above is the latest WWE Playback episode, featuring The New Day watching their match against Tyson Kidd and Cesaro for the WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules 2015.

- A live WWE Extreme Rules preview has been announced for Sunday at 2pm ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hosts Mike Rome, Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley will be joined by Lacey Evans, Baron Corbin and WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Below is the announcement:

WWE Now goes live before WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Cathy Kelley, Mike Rome and Kayla Braxton will host a live preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature United States Champion Ricochet, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Ricochet will offer his thoughts on the reunited Club and its leader, AJ Styles, who will battle him for the U.S. Title on Sunday. Also, Evans and Corbin will provide insight into their preparation for the Winners Take All Match against Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Don't miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Extreme Rules, streaming this Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

- Stephanie McMahon was recently challenged to dance for the "Dance or Donate" social media challenge to benefit the United Cancer Front. As seen below, she decided to dance and has challenged Carmella, Naomi and R-Truth.