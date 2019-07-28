- The above video is a new Celtic Warrior Workouts. This time Sheamus is working out with new WWE star Babatunde Aiyegbusi. The two met while on the set of the WWE/Netflix film, The Main Event. After a 13-hour day, they decided to go out to the gym together.

- Singer Ethan Cramer shared the heartbreaking story about the passing of his mother and how they were both huge WWE fans. Stephanie McMahon responded to his story with condolences and Triple H also retweeted her message to Cramer.

We're so sorry to hear about your mom @EthanCramer. Sending you and your family all our Love and Prayers ?????? #InMemoryofOnalee @TripleH https://t.co/3RVfF4eLfF — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 28, 2019

- Corey Graves took to Twitter to poke fun at how WWE stars get on TV in 2019. Graves shared that all they have to do to get on TV is to send a mean tweet to someone else on the roster.

