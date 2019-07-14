- As noted, the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show saw Shinsuke Nakamura capture the WWE Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor. Above is video from Nakamura's championship photo shoot and below is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to the new champion. Nakamura says he will be a better champion than Balor and people will no longer forget him like before.

- It's worth nothing that WWE did not announce attendance for tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted that they had a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, but no number was announced. WWE made the usual attendance announcements for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35, but they did not do the same for Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, Money In the Bank, Super ShowDown, Stomping Grounds and now Extreme Rules.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter during Extreme Rules and hyped his upcoming WWE TV return on July 22 for the RAW Reunion special in Tampa, FL.

"AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE IN TAMPA, FL NEXT MONDAY FOR @WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW. I HAVE MADE SURE THIS IS NOT A DRY COUNTY. AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE I SAID SO.. #BYOB," Austin tweeted.

You can see Austin's full tweet below: