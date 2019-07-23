On Monday, WWE Monday Night RAW put together one of the biggest reunion shows since their 25th Anniversary episode last year. Of those in attendance, one of the biggest names of the Attitude Era joined the card, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin closed the show by toasting all his former co-workers with some ice cold beers and bringing up some comical stories about his time on the brand. After the event, Austin spoke with ESPN about the night itself, but most importantly who he thought was going to be this modern era's new "Stone Cold."

Before he answered that question, he did say that when he was still a wrestler, his goal was to be like the next Ric Flair. However, he realized in his career that some of the greats in wrestling cannot be replicated.

"That could be many people," Austin said. "I don't want to name a specific name to put pressure on that person to make them nervous, or for all the eyeballs to go on them. Let's just say we'll all know who that is and where that happens."

SummerSlam is around the corner, and Austin has had several big matches at the summer spectacular. Austin noted that that his 2001 match against Kurt Angle was his favorite SummerSlam moment. Austin was the WWF Champion going into the match, and while he lost to Angle via disqualification, he retained the belt.

"Going back 2001, working with Kurt Angle," Austin stated. "I was working as a heel in the match, I was the bad guy and Kurt was the babyface. Just the physicality of that match and the story that we told. In this world that we live in, I was beating his a--. Taking the crowd on that ride, championship on the line, that was my favorite SummerSlam moment, with Kurt Angle."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription