- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring the continuation of his "ABCs of WWE" series. This entry features WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Triple H and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

- As noted, it was believed that Tamina Snuka suffered a concussion after taking an errant knee from Naomi at Friday's WWE live event in Augusta, Maine. The injury came during Naomi and Dana Brooke vs. Snuka and Sarah Logan.

WWE has not announced an update on Snuka's status but she did not work Saturday's live event in Springfield, Massachusetts. The women's match last night saw Natalya defeat Brooke, Logan and Naomi in a Fatal 4 Way. It's likely that Tamina was kept out of the ring last night due to the injury from Friday.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate everyone involved with last night's EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired on the WWE Network.

"Congrats to everyone involved with #Evolve131. @WWNEvolve showcased a lot of new faces to the @WWEUniverse and they all seized every bit of the opportunity," he wrote.

