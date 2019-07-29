Impact Wrestling announced that Tenille Dashwood has signed with the company. Dashwood will make her Impact debut in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15th and August 16th.

Since being released by WWE in October of 2017, Dashwood has worked on the independent scene. She had signed with ROH in February of 2018, however she revealed this past March that she was no longer under contract with the promotion.

Below is Impact's announcement regarding Dashwood's signing: