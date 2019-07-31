- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt return as The Fiend, interrupting the Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor match to help Ziggler get the win. SmackDown also saw the return of the Firefly Fun House segments. Ramblin' Rabbit welcomed the kids to the show and talked about being a fan of Balor, until Wyatt scared him off. You can see videos from the match and the segment above and below.

- WWE looks to be building to a Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo match on WWE 205 Live, possibly for next Tuesday's episode from Detroit. Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Kalisto and Dorado last week, and this week's show featured a segment where Lucha House Party praised Carrillo when discussing the Lucha influence on the brand. Kalisto called Carrillo one of the best Superstars on 205 Live, and Dorado then teased the match.

- As noted, Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is now official for WWE SummerSlam. Flair took to Twitter after SmackDown and said she's the real queen.

"Be better than your haters. Destroy all imposters. The real queen is here," Flair wrote.

