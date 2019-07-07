- The video above is from The Bella Twins YouTube Channel. The reposted video from June 28 is of Nikki Bella and boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev reminding fans to vote for her because she's going against Serena Williams for the Queen of Swag award. The award is from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards. Fans can vote for her until July 11 here.

- The Miz participated in the 2019 MLB Celebrity Softball Game today in his hometown. The Miz played alongside actor Jamie Foxx, Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and Comedian and Game Show Host Drew Carey. The 2019 MLB Celebrity Softball Game will be on ESPN on Monday night after the 2019 Home Run Derby.

.@mikethemiz took a swing for the fences at the 2019 @MLB Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday in his hometown of Cleveland! https://t.co/SY3giMSbok — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2019

- A WWE fan wrote to Stephanie McMahon on Twitter complaining about Corey Graves. The fan feels he treats Renee Young terribly on commentary. Graves noticed the tweet and just wanted the fan to let them do their jobs. His full response was: "As Corey Graves, I would REALLY appreciate if you'd just let my best friend @ReneeYoungWWE and I do our jobs and have fun instead of trying to turn it into a f--king social issue."

Renee Young also responded telling fans that they don't have to be mad all time and it was exhausting. She even joked that if she starts blinking extra in the camera, that would be her cry for help.

Below are both their responses:

As Corey Graves, I would REALLY appreciate if you'd just let my best friend @ReneeYoungWWE and I do our jobs and have fun instead of trying to turn it into a f*cking social issue. https://t.co/WkrzKrgIJY — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 8, 2019