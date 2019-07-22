The Miz recently spoke with The Wrap and brought up Baron Corbin when asked about his own current positioning as a babyface on the WWE RAW brand, after playing a top heel for so long.

"It took 13 years for people to realize my talent, I think. If you really think about it– a lot of people say Baron Corbin is that heel that you just can't stand, you don't want to watch, blah, blah, blah," Miz said. "I was that guy for a long time. It took a long, long time."

Regarding his own babyface turn, Miz said the fans brought the turn on, not WWE.

"It's not like WWE changed me to a babyface — it was the audience," Miz said. "And honestly I think it was 'Miz & Mrs.' Seeing me on a show, and actually see that I'm not– I hope people see that I'm not as arrogant and cocky and egotistical as I am on TV."

He continued, "And yeah, I do a great job as a bad guy, as a villain, but I'm enjoying this new challenge of being a good guy. And guess what? It takes time to develop, even though I am a seasoned vet, even though I've been there for so many years. This is a whole different dynamic that I have to get used to, that I have to find."