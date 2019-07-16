- Mojo Rawley cut another promo during a commercial break at last night's WWE RAW in Long Island, NY. Above is video from the segment, which was another follow-up to the recent "man in the mirror" vignettes that saw Mojo debut new paint on his face, which he calls his shattered glass war paint.

"Man, I got some problems, y'all. Y'all got any problems? Come on now, whether it's a boss or a relationship, make some noise if you got some problems, people. There ya go, cry out if ya got some problems. Let me hear you. Yeah, cry out because crying is the only way you people handle your problems. You whine and you complain, but you do nothing to solve your issues. But not me, nah. I solve my problems by taking a good look in the mirror, and I like what I see," Mojo said.

- This week's RAW saw Dolph Ziggler request time on MizTV, just to take shots at The Miz and accuse him of turning into everything he used to hate, a corporate yes-man. The segment ended with Miz attacking Ziggler and driving him from the ring after Ziggler mentioned Maryse.

This RAW segment led to speculation on another Miz vs. Ziggler feud for a match at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Miz vs. Ziggler is not currently planned for the SummerSlam card. There's no word yet on where they are going with last night's angle, but we will keep you updated.

- WWE recently launched their Signature Series Championship Title Collection of replica title belts. The first title in the series is a Winged Eagle replica, customized for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The title is currently going for $499.99 on WWE Shop. It includes a cloth carrying bag with Michaels' logo.

WWE will be releasing new custom replicas to match other Hall of Famers soon. They plugged the new series with the following: "Introducing our Signautre Series Replica Titles, Championship Titles celebrating the amazing careers of notable WWE Superstars throughout history. Each title is meticulously crafted and designed to pay homage to each Superstar and their unique persona. Collect them all and relive the memories then, now, and forever!"

