WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson retweeted the above video, which showed off the Top Guys doing top things, like getting a back massage and a manicure. The video also included Dash Wilder and Dawson explaining why they are the best tag team in the world. Since joining up with Shane McMahon's stable, it looks like the WWE is presenting the title holders with a little more swagger than previously seen.

On Twitter, Dawson would go on to list the teams they are currently better than, some of them from AEW, ROH, and NJPW.

"Better than the Usos. Better than New Day. Better than Young Bucks. Better than Good Brothers. Better than Undisputed Era. Better than Rock & Roll Express. Better than Street Profits. Better than the Hardys. Better than G.O.D. Better than IICONICS. Better than Heavy Machinery. Better than The Briscoes."

AJ Styles obviously didn't like his fellow stablemates, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, being mention on the list and replied.

"Sounds like you need to be slapped...by me. Then by the Good Brothers."

Dawson felt like Styles wasn't crazy enough to slap a man wearing expensive shades.

"You wouldn't slap a man wearing ($400) glasses, would you? Nah. You ain't crazy."

