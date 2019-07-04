- WWE posted this video showing "inside the luxurious life" of RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, filmed coming off the recent tour of Singapore and Japan. Dawson and Wilder make an excuse for the recent eight-man loss on RAW, where they teamed with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan but lost to The Usos and The New Day. The Revival also knocks The Usos for being on vacation, and talk about how they went looking for a fight with the brothers. They then introduce the part of the video where they take fans through a day in their lives of luxury, still taking shots at The Usos.

It looks like they could be building to a match with The Usos at the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but that match has not been confirmed. Dawson mentioned The Usos showing up at RAW or Extreme Rules if they do decide they want a fight.

- The EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET on the WWE Network next Saturday, July 13, the same time the event starts at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. The Network schedule currently has the event scheduled to air for three hours. You can find the full card for the event by clicking here. It will be headlined by Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole.

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE United States Champion Ricochet is scheduled to air after the EVOLVE stream goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute special:

"Get a look into the life of Ricochet as he captures his first title and shows why he's one of the WWE's fastest-rising stars."

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, along with their Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, will be the hosts of the WWE - Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic Con later this month. The panel is held each year at SDCC and has been fairly newsworthy in the past. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Rey Mysterio will be featured this year. Ryder tweeted the following on the panel today: