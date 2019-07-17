The Rock was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

As seen below, Sami Zayn noted in a tweet that he bumped into The Rock while at the Performance Center. Sami said he was there to get his "rickety" shoulders checked out. Sami says he personally thanked the former WWE Champion for supporting his "Sami For Syria" campaign.

He wrote, "Bumped into @TheRock today at the @WWEPC whilst getting care for my #Rickety shoulders & got to thank him personally for the RT & support of the #SamiForSyria campaign to start a mobile clinic in Syria. Be cool like The Rock - RT or support by donating: (link: https://SamiForSyria.com) SamiForSyria.com!"

There's no word yet on why The Rock was at the Performance Center. Johnson wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he finished a press day in Los Angeles and was "East coast bound."

Johnson's latest movie, Hobbs & Shaw, which also stars Roman Reigns, releases on Friday, August 2nd.

Johnson last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match. His last real match was at WrestleMania 29, where he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena.

The video below is the recent video of Sami announcing the re-launch of his campaign.