Former WWE Champion The Rock has made it to #15 on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities for 2019.

The list has The Great One making $89.4 million.

The list is topped by Taylor Swift at $185 million, Kylie Jenner at $170 million, Kanye West at $150 million, Lionel Messi at $127 million, Ed Sheeran at $110 million, Cristiano Ronaldo at $109 million, Neymar at $105 million, The Eagles at $100 million, Dr. Phil at $95 million, Canelo Alvarez at $94 million, Roger Federer at $93.4 million, Howard Stern at $93 million, JK Rowling at $92 million and Russell Wilson at $89.5 million, followed by The Rock at #15. The list ends with Celine Dion at #100 with $37.5 million.

Speaking of The Rock, his first Netflix movie has been revealed by Deadline. Netflix has greenlit and set a 2020 production start for the "Red Notice" film, directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The "globetrotting action heist thriller" will star Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

"Red Notice" was previously pitched to Universal with a release date of November 13, 2020, but it was recently confirmed for Netflix in what was described as a "dramatic switch of distributors" by Deadline. There's no word yet on what the new release date will be, but we will keep you updated. Deadline also reported that the original pitch had a $20 million salary for The Rock, but it didn't confirm that the salary number will stick now that Netflix handling it. This will be Netflix's biggest star-package feature film to date, with a production budget around $130 million. Netflix believes this will be a new franchise with global appeal, indicating another longterm project for The Rock. Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company is one of the producers.

As seen in the tweet below, Rock commented on the project and said it's big for the industry.

"This is big & exciting. In our ever changing landscape with how movies are made, distributed and consumed by audiences, the goal was to create a true global event movie watched & enjoyed by the world - at the exact same time," he wrote.