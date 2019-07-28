- The above video is from the Bella Twins' YouTube channel. In the video, Nikki and Brie are served a spicy margarita from Artem.

- The Rock commented about the news of having stock in VOSS Water as well as being the strategic advisor. He tweeted, "Owning water always intrigued me - partly because I drink 4 gallons a day. But finding the right partner with shared values, ethics and a corporate culture I admire is what motivated me to make this deal. Excited to work with our new VOSS Water team! Onward."

- At tonight's WWE Live event in Springfield, WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a few words to her SummerSlam challenger, Natalya. During her speech, she said, "You wanted to get rid of me when I was nothing and now you have to face me when I am everything." She also started off by telling WWE they don't give her the time to talk.

