- We noted before that a new one-hour WWE 24 documentary on Batista will air after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The special will focus on his recent WrestleMania 35 match and success in Hollywood. The episode will then replay after the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view goes off the air. Above is a preview clip with Batista's "Stuber" co-star Kumail Nanjani cheering The Animal on during his No Holds Barred loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Nanjiani also talks about how they became friends.

- As noted, next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature a big six-man main event with Gallus' Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Dave Mastiff, Wild Boar and Primate. Ilja Dragunov will also be in action, likely against Ashton Smith. WWE has announced that the episode will also feature Trent Seven calling out WWE UK Champion WALTER.

- The Rock took to Twitter today to respond to the recent from Bray Wyatt, which we noted was an apparent reference to their meeting at WrestleMania 32.

Rock wrote, "Dear Bray, I'm pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You're a better man for it and I'm proud of you. And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas. Ps, you're bat s--t crazy. And. I. Love. It."

