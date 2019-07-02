As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, were shown in a brief backstage segment as this week's RAW hit the air in Dallas, TX.

Ford and Dawkins were later introduced in a backstage segment by Charly Caruso. They did some promos and comedy on the mic, noting that they were "bringing the swag" to RAW, and that they "wanted the smoke" with the others on the red brand roster.

The Street Profits later interrupted a backstage segment with Caruso and Paul Heyman, as Heyman was hyping up a possible cash-in by Brock Lesnar. Ford and Dawkins did more comedy on the mic in front of Heyman, then made their exit.

There's no official word yet on if Ford and Dawkins will be coming to the main roster, but as of this writing they are still listed on the NXT roster. They just recently won the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles at "Takeover: XXV" in early June, and really haven't started their reign as champions. They are set to defend the titles at "Takeover: Toronto II" during WWE SummerSlam weekend in early August.

WWE's website indicated that The Street Profits will remain on NXT for the time being, but that we could see them make another appearance on the main roster. WWE recapped their debuts with the following blurb:

"NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits confronted Paul Heyman Okay, maybe "confronted" is a strong word, but the NXT Tag Team Champions were out and about backstage at Monday Night Raw, dripping swag and initiating an oddly intense encounter with Paul Heyman, who was trumpeting the latest will-he-or-won't-he warning about Brock Lesnar when The Street Profits came calling. Unfortunately for them, Heyman was none too moved by The Street Profits messing with his outfit and rubbing his head, and he opted to take his leave — though he did go out of his way to avoid the champs while exiting. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford concluded they'd "overstayed their welcome," though they might have been a bit hard on themselves. After all, Heyman just wasn't receptive to them. It doesn't mean they shouldn't come back sometime soon."

Below are a few shots of Ford and Dawkins on RAW: