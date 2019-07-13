- WWE's latest Top 10 features The Undertaker's most extreme moments in his career. Taker will team up with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match at tomorrow's WWE Extreme Rules.

- At tonight's EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration, NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his title against Akira Tozawa. In the video below, Cole had some words for his upcoming opponent. Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage of the show beginning at 8 pm ET.

"Tozawa, you are one of the best 205 Live has to offer," Cole began. "But I am the best NXT has to offer. You have a long history with EVOLVE. A long history with that arena, but so do I. Tozawa, I'm on the top of my game right now, nobody can touch me, and I'm going to make sure I leave that building with this championship intact."

- As noted, tonight's EVOLVE show will stream on the WWE Network at 8 pm ET and Triple H tweeted out his thoughts on the event.

"Champions & Superstars from WWE NXT & WWE 205 Live join EVOLVE tonight for #EVOLVE131 for a celebration of 10 years of hard work and CREATING talent. It is notice that no matter how far you go...you can always go home. TONIGHT LIVE on @WWENetwork at 8pm. #EverythingEvolves"