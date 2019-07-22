Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits is now official for the upcoming NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event.

"Takeover: Toronto II" will take place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)

Three stipulations for the falls will be announced soon.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)