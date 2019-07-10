AEW's next pay-per-view special, All Out, has been speculated as the night that former muti-time WWE Champion CM Punk will return to professional wrestling and debut with AEW. All Out takes place at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, the city where Punk is from.

"We'll be honest, of course we would love [Punk] to come to our company," Nick Jackson told Chris Van Vliet. "At this time, I just don't think he wants to. Matt talks to him all the time about it but the timing is not right, I guess."

"When he wants to come back to wrestling, it'll be his decision," Matt explained. "Professional wrestling is the most demanding thing in the world. You can't just find yourself back in it one day and be like, 'Okay, I guess I'm doing this again.' You really have to want to do it and that's up to him."

With or without Punk in AEW, the company has been a hot topic of conversation in the pro wrestling industry. The Bucks took some time to note the improvements that AEW has brought to performers and the overall competitive nature of the sport.

"We've changed the whole pay scale for everyone in wrestling, which is awesome," Nick said. "A lot of our friends are getting paid and they're finally making money for the first time in their careers. It feels good, it feels awesome."

"The pressure has been put on everybody in the professional wrestling business," Matt added. "... Everybody is trying harder now. It's very competitive again. We need competition again; the industry needs it to survive."

At Double Or Nothing this past May, "Hangman" Adam Page and PAC were supposed to have a one-on-one bout that was ultimately cancelled due to creative differences. The Bucks mentioned that they still have every intention of bringing on PAC as a part of their future AEW productions.

"He's coming. I mean, eventually," Matt stated.

"It's a work in progress. It's obvious that Matt and I are big fans of his," Nick said. "We met him like 10 years ago over in Japan, so we'll always have ties with him and we wanna work things out with him. I think it's just a matter of trying to fit his schedule with ours and hopefully, things will work out."

"It's a priority for us and I think we're gonna make this thing work," Matt added.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.