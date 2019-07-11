AEW has announced a three-team tag match for Saturday's Fight for the Fallen event - Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The winners will advance to the August 31 All Out pay-per-view for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

"The Buy In" pre-show for Fight for the Fallen will begin at 7:45pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel this Saturday night. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET, for free on BR Live. Fight for the Fallen will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Below is the updated card for Saturday:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBA

Bea Priestley's AEW debut vs. TBA

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

The Buy In Pre-show

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates