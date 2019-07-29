As noted, the first-ever AEW on TNT TV tapings will take place on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Doors open at 6:30pm ET and showtime is 7:30pm ET, indicating a pre-show dark match. The episode will air live on TNT that night from 8pm - 10pm ET.

AEW announced today that tickets for the first TV tapings will go on sale this Friday, August 2 at 12 noon ET, via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com.

Ticket prices are as follows, and do not include facility fees or service charges:

* $250 (within the first three rows of floor ringside sections, seat location includes an AEW-designed commemorative take-home chair once the event is over)

* $90

* $75

* $50

* $35

* $20

It's believed that AEW will be announcing the name of their TNT TV show this week. Stay tuned for more updates, including news on future tapings.