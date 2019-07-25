New Japan has just announced the first three entrants for Super J-Cup 2019. The first three entrants of the tournament are SHO, Dragon Lee, and TJP.

According to NJPW, 13 more entrants to the tournament will be revealed in the coming weeks. The last time a Super J-Cup took place was in 2016, where former NJPW star Kushida won the tournament.

Super J-Cup 2019 will be kicking off on Aug. 22 in Tacoma, Washington at the Temple Theater.

