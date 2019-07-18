Injured WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said he's looking forward to returning to the brand, not going to RAW or SmackDown.

"I don't know if people think I'm going to Raw or SmackDown, but here's a spoiler, I'm not," Ciampa said. "I'm going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I'm answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there."

There is still no timetable for Ciampa's return after undergoing neck surgery 18 weeks ago, despite the progress he has made. Ciampa talked more about going back to his brand, and pointed to how he never lost the title.

"I didn't lose the title," Ciampa said. "Storyline or not, entertainment or not, that title meant the world to me. I was 'The Guy' for NXT, the hottest brand in the entire world. I came through knee surgery and two shoulder surgeries to get to that point. That's what I worked my entire career for, so giving up the title is not how I envisioned it ending. I am the best sports entertainer in the world. I always hear, 'Sports entertainer? You're a sell-out!' Call me a sell-out if you want. I'm buying in. This is my brand. NXT is mine."

Ciampa has previously talked about taking the title from current NXT Champion Adam Cole. Ciampa revealed that he's had major respect for the leader of The Undisputed Era going back to their ROH days.

"When I was in Ring of Honor, Adam Cole was the champion," he said. "When I won the title in NXT, in the back of my head, I told myself, 'I have to do for this title what Adam Cole did for the Ring of Honor title.' He was the champ and carried the company to a new level. My job was to create my own footsteps, but do the job he did. So I don't have any hard feelings for Adam. The only disservice to Adam Cole is the second I get cleared."