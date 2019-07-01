Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about his battles with depression on his podcast, House of Hardcore Podcast. During the episode, Dreamer admitted that he considered the thought of murdering Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 17 and then committing suicide, although he noted that he didn't know if he would have ever gone through with it. Dreamer discussed his eyebrow-raising comments on Busted Open Radio.

"It's okay to have a sad day," Dreamer said. "It's okay, but you have to fight through it. I then talked about a moment in my head where life wasn't good for me. I'm not going to go into it, because I don't hate Paul Heyman. When you are sitting up at night, thinking all these horrible thoughts you get lost in your own head. It was brought up to me by someone there is a big difference between being depressed and someone who fights depression. People who fight depression need help, I wanted to tell everyone the guy you see on TV gets depressed."

The peak of Dreamers depression was when ECW folded in 2000. Dreamer explained his thoughts and what he went through.

"Even for me, I was in the best shape of my life," Dreamer explained. "I go to the gym every day, but I was numb, there were days I didn't wake up. Because this thing I loved, ECW was gone, the person I thought was my friend betrayed me, my parents, I had lost so much money. I was just walking around like a robot. I just don't want people to feel like that."

Dreamer said that the reason why he is speaking about his battles with depression is due to the recent suicides of Ashley Massaro and Lionheart.

"The main reason I did this, is because, in two weeks, two people killed themselves," Dreamer stated. "One was Ashley Massaro, I was supposed to meet her the next day. The other person is Lionheart and I did not know Lionheart. I will read to you his last tweet, 'One day you will eat your last meal, you will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time, you might not know it's the last time, that is why you must do everything you love with passion afterlife.' Then he killed himself."

Dreamer concluded with his thoughts on Lionheart's final tweet and why it is important to recognize cries for help.

"He reached out," exclaimed Dreamer. "Then, I saw Matt Hardy, I spoke to him yesterday. He congratulated me on the birth of my child. I spoke to his friend, that I know were his (Lionheart) friends, because I have gone this with the loss of people. One guy, I'm not going to say who it was, I was literally talking to him yesterday. Another guy said he was talking to him yesterday. I'm sure if he would have just told the world 'I'm thinking of killing myself,' The world would have told him how bad of an idea that was."

