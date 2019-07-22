As noted, new social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram were created earlier today for the AEW TNT TV show that should be announced soon, @AEWonTNT. They have been teasing "big news" to come very soon, believed to be the official announcement on the TV show.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and commented on the AEW - TNT relationship.

"All of us at @AEWrestling are thrilled that we're bringing wrestling back to TNT! If you love wrestling + want to follow the latest news about when/where you'll be able to watch All Elite Wrestling every week, then please follow @AEWonTNT here on Twitter + Instagram for updates!," Khan wrote.

