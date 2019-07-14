- Above is last night's The Buy In for AEW Fight for the Fallen featuring Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima vs. Britt Baker and Riho, and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates). The show begins at the 26:10 mark.

- Tony Khan thanked the fans for supporting last night's show and noted the inspiration for the setup at Daily's Place was from an episode of South Park.

"Thank you to everyone who watched AEW #FightForTheFallen live or on B/R Live US/Canada or FITE elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, Daily's Place was great tonight! This show wasn't designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville!"

Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn't designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/jMayB7746Y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2019

- Last night, Brandi Rhodes (with Awesome Kong in her corner) defeated Allie. At the post-event media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Brandi what Awesome Kong's status was in AEW.

"She's a good friend of mine, she's with me when I need her to be," Rhodes said. "Maybe that's means more for [the] future. Maybe that's here and there for now, but whenever she wants to be around, she can be around."