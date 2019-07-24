- PROGRESS Wrestling has announced several matches with WWE NXT UK Superstars for the big Smash Wrestling vs. PROGRESS Wrestling event that takes place on Wednesday, August 7 from The Met in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam Week.

WWE UK Champion WALTER will be in action against Kevin Bennett, while NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm faces Jody Threat. Jordan Devlin, Trent Seven and Travis Banks will also be in action.

Below is the full card for the Smash vs. PROGRESS event:

* WALTER vs. Kevin Bennett

* Toni Storm vs. Jody Threat

* Trent Seven vs. Psycho Mike

* Jordan Devlin vs. Tarik

* Aussie Open vs. The Pillars

* Jordynne Grace vs. KC Spinelli

* Team Smash (Idris Abraham, Joe Coleman, Sebastian Suave, Daniel Garcia) vs. Team PROGRESS (Travis Banks, David Starr, Paul Robinson, Chris Brookes)

Final match for Smash vs PROGRESS is literally Smash vs PROGRESS. 7th August: https://t.co/JZ4qX7aqoy. https://t.co/arGeiRzIBR — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 24, 2019

- Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is no longer appearing at the big Shug's Hoose Party 6 event next weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. Jarrett was set to wrestle Jackie Polo at the event. WWE is sending Kushida in his place.

As noted, Night 2 of Shug's Hoose Party 6 will feature Piper Niven vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.