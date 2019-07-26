- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at the biggest milestones for Roman Reigns - The Shield's debut at TLC, The Shield's first WWE Tag Team Titles win, Reigns' first Superman Punch at WrestleMania, his first singles win over WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in late 2013.

- Triple H just spoke with The Sun to promote the WWE NXT UK TV tapings announced for Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at The Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. NXT UK will also tape TV on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 in Hull, England at the Bonus Arena.

"I know that Brentwood and Essex are home to some of the most popular reality TV stars in the UK. Now WWE is taking it to the next level in Brentwood with a night of unforgettable family-friendly entertainment featuring the very best UK talent. The only way is NXT UK," Triple H said.

WWE UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jordan Devlin and others have announced for the tapings. Tickets for the tapings went on sale today.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to give props to Dana Brooke.

Brooke responded to the WWE announcement on Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match taking place on Monday's RAW.

She wrote, "I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it's always "the goddess".. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I've improved and I belong!"

Lynch responded, "You've earned it."

You can see their tweets below: