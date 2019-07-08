- Matt Hardy continues to post his "You Don't Understand" promos to his personal YouTube channel, explaining to fans why they don't understand what it's like to be Matt Hardy. You can see the latest two vignettes above and below. It's believed that this could be the beginning of a new gimmick for Matt.

- Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross replaced Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss at the kickoff to a Connor's Cure fundraiser at a California Pizza Kitchen location in New Jersey this morning. Strowman and Bliss were just announced on Thursday, but there's no word yet on why they were replaced. Below are photos from the event:

It's PIZZA ?? with a purpose today! @BaronCorbinWWE and @NikkiCrossWWE are signing at California Pizza at The Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, NJ! All the proceeds go directly to @ConnorsCure. pic.twitter.com/e2jaCymxHA — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 8, 2019

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and responded to a tweet from Shane McMahon on tonight's tag team match on RAW. As noted, Shane and Drew McIntyre will face Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing. The Undertaker is banned from the building and will be removed from Sunday's match at WWE Extreme Rules if he interferes.

Shane wrote, "The entire @WWEUniverse seems up in arms, do you think a man of my integrity, a man with such great responsibility and power would do something like to Roman? No! I will continue my search and find someone worthy and reveal on #Raw."

Reigns responded today, "I'm feeling pretty good today, sure you don't want change the rules again and pick another partner for your team?"

You can see their exchange below: