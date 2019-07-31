- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Memphis.

- The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA has announced two matches for next Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW - The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, plus a Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title with Becky Lynch defending against Natalya and Alexa Bliss. These could end up being the dark main event.

Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Naomi and The Usos are also advertised by the arena. In addition to these names, the WWE website has WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans advertised.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be holding a special SummerSlam Weekend Meet & Greet on Friday, August 9 at 5pm from the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Their meet & greet will benefit Connor's Cure for the third year in a row. Tickets go on sale this Friday and will be limited. Triple H tweeted the following on the appearance: