We noted before how Triple H will be attending the 10th annual VidCon convention in Anaheim, California this week. This would be the first time WWE has a presence at the YouTube-related convention, which kicks off today.

It's been announced that Triple H will be joined by Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Cathy Kelley and Xavier Woods at the convention on Thursday.

Triple H, Woods, Flair and Kelley will participate in a panel titled, "From The Top Rope: A Look Inside the WWE Content Innovation Lab." The one-hour panel will take place at 1pm PT inside Ballroom A at the Anaheim Convention Center. Below is the synopsis for the panel, which will be moderated by Cathy:

"WWE Superstars are growing their loyal fan bases faster than ever due to the unique content they're creating, and none of this would have been possible without the WWE Content Innovation Lab. Growing from the WWE Performance Center, the training home base for WWE talent, the WWE Content Innovation Lab has evolved into a powerful resource for all WWE Superstars. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods will discuss how WWE is using the Content Innovation Lab to foster the next generation of Superstars and how it's using content to expand into global markets."

Before the panel, Woods will make an appearance at the HyperX ESports truck outside of the convention, playing video games from 11am until 2pm.

Stephanie will be present for the panel but she will later participate in a Fireside Chat with Hollywood Reporter Digital Media Editor Natalie Jarvey at 2:50pm on the Headliner stage. Below is the synopsis for their chat, which is scheduled to run until 3:10pm:

"WWE has been one of the most iconic brands in the U.S. and around the world for decades. Hear from WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on how WWE has managed this massive growth and broken into new markets while staying true to itself and its the existing fans that made the company so successful."

Stay tuned for updates from the WWE presence at VidCon. Below are the related tweets from Stephanie and Triple H:

So excited to be part of #VidConUS this Thursday talking about building a global entertainment brand. Be sure to check out the "From the Top Rope: A Look Inside the @WWE Content Innovation Lab" panel with @TripleH, @MsCharlotteWWE, @XavierWoodsPhD & @catherinekelley! pic.twitter.com/pOiBa9axBG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019