- The above video is about Nikki Bella getting ready for a big dance shoot. In the video, she impresses her dancer boyfriend Artem by learning some last-minute moves.
- Triple H is getting ready for Monday's RAW Reunion by reminiscing on Twitter. He reminisced by sharing a clip of when he beat Mankind for the title and wrote, "The first of 14 WWE Championship reigns and one of the most memorable moments of Monday Night #Raw for my career. Cannot wait for Monday night's #RawReunion and creating the memories then. now. and forever."
Below is Triple H's post:
The first of 14 @WWE Championship reigns and one of the most memorable moments of Monday Night #Raw for my career. Cannot wait for Monday night's #RawReunion and creating the memories then. now. and forever. pic.twitter.com/0AfC63t2th— Triple H (@TripleH) July 20, 2019
- Kevin Owens decided to share some flying etiquette and give a dig to Shane McMahon in the process. Owens tweeted, "Listen, if you get on a plane and you have the window seat and you open the window shade and then go to sleep, you're a lunatic and you should be arrested as soon as you get off the plane. Have a good day."
After writing that someone tweeted at Owens saying, "I bet Shane does that." Owens replied that was going to be his next tweet.
Below is the thread:
Listen, if you get on a plane and you have the window seat and you open the window shade and then go to sleep, you're a lunatic and you should be arrested as soon as you get off the plane.— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 20, 2019
Have a good day.
I bet Shane does that— T Harkovich ?? (@zyzchisox90) July 20, 2019
That was going to be my next tweet but I guess I can't do it now THANKS A LOT!!! https://t.co/hjJeiGX91K— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 20, 2019