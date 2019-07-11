- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain their titles over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Above is post-show video of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins talking to Dennis Arnell about the big main event win. The Profits go on about how they will continue to be champions and how no other team in NXT will stop them. They had just one word for the NXT Universe before walking off: "Blessed."

- WWE has just announced that they will report their Second Quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, July 25. There will be the usual conference call with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios and Co-President Michelle Wilson at 11am ET. We will have the full earnings report at around 8am ET and live coverage of the call as it happens.

- MMA reporter Marc Raimondi tweeted this clip of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the ESPN ESPYS red carpet with UFC President Dana White on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. As of this writing they have not posted the photo that was taken.