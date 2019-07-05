- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how The Club reunited on this week's RAW with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. It's believed that Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Ricochet will be announced for Extreme Rules on Monday's go-home RAW.

- Batista has been announced to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live next Wednesday, July 10, and on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Friday, July 12. The former WWE Champion will be appearing to promote the "Stuber" movie that comes out next Friday.

- WWE is headed to Vidcon for the first time ever. Triple H announced today that he will be speaking at the big YouTube-related convention in Anaheim next week, discussing the Content Innovation Lab. WWE has success with both of their YouTube channels - the main WWE channel and the WWE Performance Center channel. They also have a hand in running some of the other related channels, such as The Bella Twins and Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel.

"The @WWEPC has continued to grow in all facets, training the next crop of @WWENXT Superstars in every aspect of the business. Excited to discuss the Content Innovation Lab's success and growth opportunities next week at #VidconUS," Triple H wrote

You can see his full tweet below: