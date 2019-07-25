Triple H reportedly met with officials from the Dragon Gate wrestling promotion while WWE was recently in Japan, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on how the talks with Dragon Gate went, but WWE officials have also met with officials from the Stardom promotion. It looks like WWE could be looking at potential working relationships with the top Japanese promotions, which shows that Japan is a big target for WWE.

The Observer also noted that Australia is a major target market for WWE right now as the have been actively recruiting the top wrestlers from there.

In other WWE news from Japan, it was announced this week by the WWE Japan website that the company has donated 193,947 Yen (around $1,400) to the Yoshihiro Takayama 'TAKAYAMANIA' Foundation. WWE allowed fans to make donations while they were recently in Tokyo, and this is where the money came from.

The 52 year old Takayama was paralyzed from the neck down after suffering an injury in May 2017 while wrestling for the DDT promotion in Osaka. The foundation was created to assist him and his family. DDT and other Japanese promotions have similar donation boxes at their events, and Takayama merchandise is sold. You can find more details on the WWE Japan website.