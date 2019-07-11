- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage of The Miz at the 2019 MLB Celebrity Softball Game during All-Star Week at Progressive Field, in his hometown of Cleveland, OH this past Sunday. The game had a Cleveland vs. The World theme and saw the hometown celebrities lose to the rest of the world, 21-16.

- A WWE Watch Along livestream has been announced for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Pat McAfee will return to host the stream with Cathy Kelley.

Guests announced include WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Beth Phoenix, Ali, Dana Brooke and Matt Hardy. WWE is also teasing celebrity appearances for the stream.

The WWE Watch Along livestream will begin on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as the show hits the air on Sunday at 8pm ET.

- After leaving ESPN's ESPYS last night in Los Angeles, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon shot across town to support Batista at the premiere of his "Stuber" movie, which WWE has been promoting. They were joined by Titus O'Neil, who is close friends with The Animal.

"The @WWE was well represented tonight in LA. After a great time at the #ESPYS, @StephMcMahon and I headed to the premiere of #Stuber to support @DaveBautista. Congratulations, Dave!!," Triple H wrote on Twitter.

Stephanie added, "2 red carpets in one night for me and @TripleH! We had so much fun at the premiere of @STUBERmovie, which comes out this Friday. @DaveBautista and the entire cast were AWESOME! I apologize to everyone in the theater for laughing so hard!"

The @WWE was well represented tonight in LA. After a great time at the #ESPYS, @StephMcMahon and I headed to the premiere of #Stuber to support @DaveBautista. Congratulations, Dave!! @StuberMovie pic.twitter.com/OLTy0JBh6A — Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2019

.@DaveBautista We Are All Proud!!???????? @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon So Great to see all of the support for @STUBERmovie tonight. Go check it out on July 12th ?? pic.twitter.com/XovFqCF4Fl — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 11, 2019

2 red carpets in one night for me and @TripleH! We had so much fun at the premiere of @STUBERmovie, which comes out this Friday. @DaveBautista and the entire cast were AWESOME! I apologize to everyone in the theater for laughing so hard! #Stuber pic.twitter.com/sPRPmKa3g8 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 11, 2019

The man of the hour @DaveBautista stops for a selfie on the red carpet at the #Stuber premiere! pic.twitter.com/pjLqGFq24i — IMDb (@IMDb) July 11, 2019