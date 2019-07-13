Triple H posted tonight on Twitter praising WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Triple H called him an incredible performer and someone who has many pages left to write his story. He also explained that Ricochet was always someone he kept an eye on.

Triple H's full quote was, "A phenomenal talent, an incredible performer, and a young man with many pages left to write in his story. @KingRicochet was always someone I kept an eye on...and as anyone who's seen him in the ring knows, it's hard to take your eyes off him."

After Evolve 131, Ricochet's WWE Chronicle episode will be streaming on the WWE Network.

Tomorrow Ricochet will be defending his title against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules will be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and the kickoff show starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Below is Triple H's tweet: