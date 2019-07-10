As noted, Roman Reigns made history at tonight's 2019 ESPN ESPYS Awards ceremony by winning the first-ever Best WWE Moment award. Reigns took home the award for his "triumphant return to Monday Night RAW" following his second battle with leukemia. The other nominees were Becky Lynch for winning the RAW Women's Title and SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston for winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35, and Ronda Rousey for winning her first RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam 2018.

This was the first time that WWE had an award category at the ESPYS, which was listed under the Best Performance category.

Reigns actually received his award before the show during the red carpet special. He was congratulated on the red carpet by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, the RAW Women's Champion Lynch, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was also in attendance for the ceremony, as seen in the photo below with his son.

Triple H took to Twitter after the announcement and praised The Big Dog.

He wrote, "@WWERomanReigns return to the ring was incredibly special for the entire @WWE Universe. To have Roman back in the ring and Joe back healthy meant so much to us all and is absolutely deserving of the VERY FIRST #ESPYS Award for best #WWE moment!"

Reigns also took to Twitter after the award was presented and thanked everyone who voted.

"Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor," Reigns wrote.

Reigns also presented an award at the ceremony. As seen below, he presented the Best Coach award to fellow cancer survivor Jim Calhoun, a three-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach and a Basketball Hall of Famer. Calhoun coached for the University of Connecticut and Northeastern University, and currently coaches at the University of Saint Joseph.

Roman Reigns is at the ESPYs to honor former UConn coach (and fellow cancer survivor) Jim Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/AaaGZrhFxr — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 11, 2019

Tonight at the #ESPYS, @WWERomanReigns presented the Best Coach award to fellow cancer survivor and former three-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach Jim Calhoun. https://t.co/9I9iYn84xe — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019

.@WWERomanReigns return to the ring was incredibly special for the entire @WWE Universe. To have Roman back in the ring and Joe back healthy meant so much to us all and is absolutely deserving of the VERY FIRST #ESPYS Award for best #WWE moment! https://t.co/2pGpiQzcnF — Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2019

Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor. #ESPYS @WWE pic.twitter.com/u2rGTZkVLf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 11, 2019