- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring The Club giving a "too sweet" to the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which saw AJ Styles capture the WWE United States Title from Ricochet.

- The WWE Photo Shoot series will return to the WWE Network after Monday's RAW Reunion special goes off the air at 11pm ET. The episode will feature Shane McMahon. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"It's a photographic journey with 'The Best In The World', as Shane McMahon reveals moments throughout his life in sports-entertainment!"

- Triple H took to Twitter today to comment on the WWE tryouts camp that just wrapped in Shanghai, China. This was WWE's second camp in the country.

"A great few days in #WWEShanghai for the latest international @WWE tryout. An all-around team effort led by our @WWEPC staff, coaches and two original Chinese standouts and @WWENXT Superstars Big Boa and @XiaWWE. #FullCircle," he wrote.

As noted, there were 30 men and 10 women participating in the camp, from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. The tryouts were ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Coach Robbie Brookside, Coach Johnny Moss and Coach Serena Deeb. WWE NXT Superstars Xia Li, Boa, Rocky, Reina Gonzalez and Kona Reeves are also there helping out, as well as referee Jessika Carr. Notable talents participating in the camp were Ma Zhu Jiang from Pro Wrestling NOAH, boxer Peng Qu, Tajiri protege Jiro Kuroshio, We Love Wrestling's Gao Yuan, Alexis Lee, Andruew Tang, and Vernice Crystal Gabriel.

You can see Triple H's full tweet below along with a few shots from the camp:

Jiro "Ikemen" Kuroshio has the experience to be a @WWE Superstar and Coach @NXTMattBloom thinks his future is incredibly bright! #NXT #WWEChina pic.twitter.com/7dKwLIattg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019

As day three of the #WWEChina Tryout wraps up, @KonaReevesWWE talks about what he looks forward to on the final day in Shanghai! #NXT pic.twitter.com/FLGljFriR1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 17, 2019

For @CrystalMNL, the first two days of the #WWEChina Tryout have been mind-blowing, but she's excited to finish strong! #NXT pic.twitter.com/32IcDe78BJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 17, 2019

"The dream has to constantly evolve"@Trexxus discusses his experience so far at the #WWEChina Tryout and what he hopes will be the light at the end of the tunnel! #NXT pic.twitter.com/UoM1kn2eyi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2019