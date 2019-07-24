- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, featuring WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Trent Seven, a six-woman match with NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams, and more.

- WWE stock was up 0.60% today, closing at $68.73 per share. Today's high was $69.46 and the low was $67.91.

- As seen below, Sacramento sports personality Deuce Mason took to the streets of Sacramento, California today to promote the pre-sale for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which takes place from the Golden 1 Center on October 6.

Mason and his crew asked Triple H how they did in their impersonations of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Triple H responded, "THAT is a #DXArmy...and you look more intimidating than @WWERoadDogg and @TheRealXPac did ...Can't wait to bring #HIAC to the @Golden1Center! #BreakItDown"

"Road Dogg" Brian James and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman both responded to the tweet from Triple H.

James wrote, "You know I can see this right? You've hurt my feelings now. (Not really, I'm wizorking) #OUDK"

You can see the full friendly exchange below:

I already have. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 24, 2019