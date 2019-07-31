Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talking to Kayla Braxton backstage at this week's WWE SmackDown. Trish appeared in a King's Court segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, which was interrupted by Charlotte Flair to set up their SummerSlam match on August 11.

"You know, I was literally at the cottage with my children, running on the beach with the sand between our toes and then I'm facing Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in two weeks," Trish said. "I was saying to Jerry out there - it's in my blood, it's in my heart and soul, and I know that's why I can pull this off."

Stratus was asked what it means to return to the ring in her hometown of Toronto.

She said, "You know what, to have the Toronto love, The Six behind me, it's incredible. And it feels a little full circle. I mean, I retired in Toronto. This match feels so important to me. Charlotte said some stuff, I think she's forgetting a lot of the work we did back in the day was for what the girls are doing now. We sit back and when we watch it, God do we wish we could be a part of it so much. So, it means a lot to just... sort of like, remind her who The Queen of Queens is."

Kayla also asked Trish how she plans on preparing for the dream match that takes place in less than two weeks. "I'm doing nothing, I'm showing up. I'm ready right now. Stratusfaction guaranteed, out," Trish said to end the segment.