Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black has been announced for WWE SummerSlam. Black did a backstage promo on tonight's SmackDown where he called on another Superstar to pick a fight with him. Sami Zayn would then answer that challenge in another backstage segment, saying he will beat Black and expose him for being all hype.
He's much less patient this time. Will someone, please, pick a fight with @WWEAleister? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/QClzxTrWJ8— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2019
It seems @SamiZayn wants to "end the hype" of @WWEAleister, and he wants to do it at #SummerSlam... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/psYKrMwKdI— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2019
Another big match was confirmed for SummerSlam on tonight's SmackDown episode - Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish appeared on King's Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler but Flair interrupted and issued the challenge for SummerSlam. Trish accepted after a back & forth between the two on the mic.
THE QUEEN @MsCharlotteWWE has laid down the challenge to @WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom for a match at #SummerSlam! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/971PhY6ReI— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2019
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz
Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair