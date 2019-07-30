Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black has been announced for WWE SummerSlam. Black did a backstage promo on tonight's SmackDown where he called on another Superstar to pick a fight with him. Sami Zayn would then answer that challenge in another backstage segment, saying he will beat Black and expose him for being all hype.

Another big match was confirmed for SummerSlam on tonight's SmackDown episode - Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish appeared on King's Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler but Flair interrupted and issued the challenge for SummerSlam. Trish accepted after a back & forth between the two on the mic.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair